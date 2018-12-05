Vicky Phelan reveals she is working on a memoir due out next year
Vicky Phelan has announced that she is working on a memoir.
The cervical cancer campaigner revealed the news on The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 saying the book would be released next year.
Ms Phelan said that she has known that the book would be happening for a while and that it will be published by Hachette.
"I'd been approached by a few people about doing this and I kind of thought initially 'oh no'.
"My first reaction was like Jesus I'm not dying yet.
"Then I kind of thought about it and thought, do you know what, it would be a nice thing to have for my kids if it does happen. That there'll be stories about their mother that they might not necessarily hear or they might not necessarily be told.
"Actually what I've discovered in the process is there are stories about me that I didn't know, that mother told the writer.
"Because I'm not writing it myself, Jesus I don't have the time. It's a ghostwriter.
She added: "I wanted to get my story out. People know all about me and cervical cancer and what I've done.
"But people often ask me...the question I get asked most often is 'how do I do what I'm doing?'
"As you [Ray D'Arcy] know, there have been other things that have happened in my life and all of these things shape you.
Earlier today, Ms Phelan joined Labour's Health Spokesperson Alan Kelly at Leinster House - with fellow patients Aine Morgan from Galway and Tracey Brennan from Roscommon - calling for equal access to life-changing drug treatment immediately to extend patients' lives.
Ms Phelan and over 200 other women have been granted access to the Pembro drug after being caught up in the cervical cancer misdiagnosis scandal.
However, other women to whom Pembro has not been made freely available are now appealing to the government to open up access to it.
Ms Phelan helped expose the cervical cancer controversy earlier this year.
She settled a High Court action last April for €2.5m after being incorrectly told in 2011 that her smear test had given a negative result for cancer.
She was also included in the BBC's list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the globe for 2018.
