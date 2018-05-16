Vicky Phelan among a number of victims to speak before Oireachtas Committee on CervicalCheck scandal

A number of victims of the CervicalCheck scandal will speak before an Oireachtas Committee later.

Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap will give evidence to the Public Accounts Committee about their stories.

Despite other investigations going on, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee has decided to pursue their own inquiry into what happened at CervicalCheck.

Today they will hear from the woman without whom we would know nothing about the scandal, Vicky Phelan, as well as Stephen Teap, whose late wife got a false negative reading.

The committee is hoping it will give them a fuller picture as to what went on before the question HSE and Department of Health officials on Thursday.

Meanwhile the head of the scoping exercise into CervicalCheck, Dr Gabriel Scally, has warned the department he may have issues fulfilling his remit if many of the witnesses are constantly distracted appearing before different committees.

Both the Oireachtas Health Committee and the Public Accounts Committee are due to hear evidence today.