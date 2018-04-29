Viable explosive device found during police raid

A viable explosive device has been found during a police raid linked to dissident republican activity in Co Tyrone.

Ten houses in Strabane's Drumrallagh estate had to be evacuated during the security alert which lasted for several hours today.

Army bomb experts were called to defuse the device.

Three men aged 43, 45 and 77 were arrested at the scene under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "Fortunately this device was found and made safe before it could cause any harm, however, it clearly shows the intent of those individuals to kill or seriously injure.

"They have absolutely no regard for the safety of local residents in the Drumrallagh area. People involved in hiding bombs want to cause harm, they don't care who gets killed or injured."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

