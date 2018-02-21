'Very little difference between aggravated burglary of elderly and murder,' says victim

A man whose family home was invaded by armed raiders says judges need to acknowledge how serious burglary is.

Gerry Garvey is looking for longer sentences for repeat offenders after his house was broken into by a gang who had more than 100 previous convictions between them.

Earlier this week the Director of Public Prosecutions called for harsher consequences for people who rob elderly residents in rural areas.

Mr Garvey says break-ins can be extremely damaging.

He said: "They become a very serious crime and I think often people not involved would forget the psychological and the mental trauma that people go through.

"The elderly person that's beaten up and threatened physically, to my mind, there is very little difference between that and murder."