Venue for speech by Josepha Madigan moved over protest threat

The venue for a speech by Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has had to be moved because of alleged intimidation and the threat of a major protest by pro-life campaigners.

The minister was due to give a talk to the We Are Church group about women in ministries in the Catholic church at the Mercy International Association in Dublin city centre.

READ MORE: Woman with terminal cancer sues GP over alleged negligence

However, the association has cancelled the booking after threats that busloads of protesters would picket the event.

In a letter, the association said many of the people contacting it referred to Minister Madigan's leading role in the campaign for the repeal of the 8th amendment.

In a statement, Minister Madigan said it was "truly disappointing that Mercy International Centre has been targeted in this way".

The event has been moved to a new venue next month.