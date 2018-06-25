Varadkar wants proposals to expunge convictions of men for being gay prior to 1993 brought to Cabinet

The Taoiseach wants proposals brought before Cabinet by the end of the year, to expunge the convictions of men for being gay prior to 1993.

Leo Varadkar made the commitment at a state reception to mark the 25th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality at Dublin Castle last night.

Over 700 people attended the event, which came just days after an apology was made in the Dáil over the conviction of men for being gay.

Leo Varadkar said despite progress for the LGBTI community, there is more that can be done.

"We have come a long way and we remember those who suffered," said the Taoiseach.

"And we also acknowledge that there is more to do. There is always more to do.

"But there is one thing that we can be certain of tonight - history is always changed by hope."

