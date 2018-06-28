Varadkar thinks he has a divine right to power and should cop on, Martin says

Micheál Martin has launched the strongest attack yet on the government over the re-negotiating of the confidence and supply arrangement.

The Fianna Fáil leader said the Taoiseach believes he has a divine right to power, and needs to cop on.

His comments come after Leo Varadkar said he wants to start re-negotiating the deal keeping the government in power before the budget.

But Mr Martin says the Taoiseach needs to stop doing his talking through the media and pick up the phone.

"If he wants to talk to the party about the confidence and supply, he can talk to me directly, not via reporters," he said.

'I've been reading for the last six months about allegedly Fine Gael's desire to have a look at the confidence and supply before the budget, but nobody has come to me on a one-to-one basis to say we want to have a look at the confidence and supply."

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers says it has been Fine Gael talking up an election, not her party.

Ms Chambers says her party is committed to delivering a third budget in October as previously agreed.

"Really it's been the Taoiseach and Fine Gael talking up an election and any talk of extending confidence and supply," she said.

"The Taoiseach knows there is a review in the arrangement in November, and he as never my party to open discussions about this, he seems to be communicating directly through the media, which isn't a forum for that kind of discussion."

"I think my party leader Micheál would make the point that if he wants to have a discussion about this he should make contact, and not via journalists," she said.

- Digital Desk