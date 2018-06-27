Varadkar suggests Sinn Féin are attempting to undermine confidence in new Garda Commissioner

The Taoiseach has suggested Sinn Féin is trying to undermine confidence in the new Garda Commissioner after Mary Lou McDonald said Drew Harris will have to prove he will not replicate the 'toxic culture' of the old RUC.

Most politicians welcomed the appointment of senior PSNI officer Drew Harris yesterday.

Sinn Féin's reaction, however, was lukewarm, saying they would hold him to account.

Some in the party have had a strained relationship with Mr Harris during his time in the North and blame him for the arrest of Gerry Adams in relation to the murder of Jean McConville.

"He has to demonstrate that he in no way subscribes to the toxic, vindictive policing culture which necessitated the disbandment of the RUC," said Mary-Lou McDonald.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar took issue with Deputy McDonald's statements, saying: "I am a little bit disappointed by the position that you are taking now which is almost in the space of trying to undermine confidence in the new Garda Commissioner before he has even taken up office.

"I think that is disappointing."

There's also reports this morning the new Commissioner will be allowed to bring in his own management team, which may involve a changing of the guard among garda management.

