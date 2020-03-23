Varadkar says Ireland can not use Apple tax windfall to fight Covid-19

Ireland cannot use the €14bn in disputed tax it collected from Apple to help people affected by Covid-19, the Taoiseach has said.

On Sunday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the state could “right this minute” use the account where the funds are being held to help the Irish economy.

In 2016, it was ruled by the European Commission that the Irish state had given undue tax benefits worth €13bn to Apple, which is illegal under EU state aid rules, and said it allowed Apple to pay substantially less tax than other businesses.

Ireland was ordered to recover the illegal aid, plus interest, however the state and Apple are currently appealing against the ruling.

Political rivals have claimed this shows Fine Gael’s dedication to corporations rather than the public.

On Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dismissed Ms McDonald’s suggestion.

“Mary Lou McDonald should know better, the Apple money is in an escrow account and that is where it is being held until the European Commission decides where that money is going to go.

“The European courts will decide whether that money either belongs to Apple or comes to the Irish revenue commissioners and then has to be distributed out among the countries of Europe.

“It’s not ours to take and it’s now before the courts.

“She should know better before coming out with that kind of rubbish.”

Mr Varadkar said a significant financial package will be announced this week for those who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 and others at risk of becoming unemployed.