Varadkar says Government will look to May for British position on Brexit amid Davis resignation

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Irish Government looks to Theresa May not anyone else for what the British position is on Brexit.

Responding to news of resignations from Mrs May's cabinet, the Taoiseach said she is the one to listen to.

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Examiner, he said: "We'll see how things develop. As far as I am concerned, when Theresa May speaks she speaks for the UK Government and that's the basis I'll be working on."

He was speaking after Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned from the UK government on Sunday night.

His resignation came two days after Mrs May won support for her soft Brexit plan despite claims from Brexiteers that it was too pro-EU.

The Press Association reported that Mr Davis resigned over his unhappiness at the proposed deal.

Mr Davis was appointed Brexit secretary in 2016 and was responsible for negotiating the UK withdrawal from the EU.

A Brexiteer hailed his resignation as a "principled and brave decision".

Conservative MP Peter Bone said Mr Davis had "done the right thing", adding: "The PM's proposals for a Brexit in name only are not acceptable."