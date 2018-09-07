Varadkar on housing crisis: 'We never said we could fix this overnight'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has denied he is seeking to shift blame for the housing crisis to local authorities.

Speaking on RTE Radio this morning, Mr Varadkar made it clear that some councils are not acting fast enough to deal with the crisis, despite having the policy and the resources to do so.

He also insisted that there is no quick fix to the crisis.

“We never said we could fix this overnight, the construction industry was destroyed and there is no quick fix to housing crisis,” he told Morning Ireland anchor Rachael English.

"We have not succeeded yet. To accept failure is to give up. We are not giving up," he said.

When pressed that local authorities built only 780 homes last year, Mr Varadkar accepted not enough is being done but said his criticism of them was “not an attempt to spin away our responsibility on housing crisis” in central government.

Mr Varadkar was however swiftly criticised by Dublin-based councillors.

Labour Fingal Councillor, Duncan Smith said Mr Varadkar's attacks on councils was “utterly disingenuous”.

“Utterly disingenuous and deflecting attack by @campaignforleo on Local Authorities. Yes, delivery of housing is nowhere near quick enough BUT the Govt have not resourced LAs with enough resources and expertise. Desperate stuff from Taoiseach,” he said on Twitter.

Mr Varadkar also gave a cautious response to a proposal from Central Bank Governor Philip Lane for a new SSIA scheme.

He said he would prefer to see a scheme which would be related to pensions as the previous SSIA scheme merely only saw a flood of money into the economy at the worst possible time a decade ago.

He said his preference would be to see a saving scheme linked to the government's auto enrollment pension scheme.

Mr Varadkar also revealed that US President Donald Trump simply told him he intends to come to Ireland in November.

“He told us when he was coming, we didn't agree a date,” he said adding that he still doesn't know the exact date as to when Mr Trump will come.

However, he did stress that Mr Trump had a standing invitation from him as Taoiseach to come to Ireland.

Mr Varadkar also said he welcomed the decision of the High Court to agree to appoint investigators to Independent News and Media, saying a government organisation, the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforement (ODCE), felt something was “amiss”.