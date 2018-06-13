Varadkar: Obstruction of CervicalCheck inquiry is obstruction of government

The Taoiseach says anyone obstructing the work of the investigation into CervicalCheck is also obstructing the government.

It is after the head of the scoping inquiry said documents were being provided to him in formats that made the investigation difficult.

Earlier the Fianna Fáil leader called for a full Commission of Investigation to be established.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Dr Scally has been given a direct line to the Minister if anyone tries to hold up his inquiries.

"Should it be the case that anyone obstructs the work of Dr Scally, they are also obstructing the government so I want to make it very clear if it isn't clear already to any agency or public body that we expect full co-operation with Dr Scally and his team and we expect nothing less than that," said Mr Varadkar.

"The Minister for Health met Dr Scally in the last couple of days to assure him that if he runs into any further issues that he has a direct line to the minister to deal with them."

Digital Desk