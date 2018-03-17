Varadkar: It will be a 'real privilege' to watch New York parade with partner

Elaine LoughlinPolitical Correspondent, In New York

The Taoiseach has said it will be a "real privilege" to march in the New York parade with his partner Matt Barrett today.

Speaking ahead of the famous St Patrick's Day parade Leo Varadkar said: “On a personal level it’s a real privilege to be here in New York, in a city that is so close to Ireland in so many different ways,”

Leo Varadkar speaks to the media outside St Patrick's Cathedral in New York. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

After attending Mass at St Patrick's Cathedral, Mr Varadkar said: “I’d a chance to meet the Mayor and the Ambassador this morning and I’m going to be able to march in the parade now with my partner which is something that is a sign of change and a sign of great diversity, not just in Ireland but among the great community here as well.

Mr Varadkar attended breakfast at the Mayor of New York's mansion where Gerry Adams was honoured for his part in the Food Friday Agreement.

Speaking at the event Gerry Adams wished his audience a happy St Patrick’s Day and thanked Mayor Bill de Blasio and praised the support and solidarity of Irish America for peace in Ireland over many generations.

"Irish America has never lost sight of Ireland and the desire for peace and independence, and it continues to be as supportive of this today as in previous generations," said Mr Adams.

The Mayor announced that the day would be called Gerry Adams day in New York.

Asked if Mr Adams get the same honour back home, the Taoiseach said: "It's not our tradition to name days after particular individuals in Ireland. It is a tradition here and obviously I extend my congratulations to Gerry on that honour being bestowed on him by the city of New York."