Varadkar: Draft UK-EU withdrawal deal may not include soft border agreement

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar appears to have conceded the soft Irish border agreement may not be included in the draft UK-EU withdrawal deal, despite insisting its potential relegation to a secondary report does not dilute the "legally-binding" promises.

Both the Taoiseach and a senior Government official suggested the situation yesterday amid reports the draft withdrawal deal - which is set to be published in two weeks - will not reference the previously claimed "bulletproof" soft border agreement.

Speaking at an event in Dublin today before attending an informal European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, tomorrow which is likely to be dominated by Brexit, Mr Varadkar confirmed the draft withdrawal deal will be released in early March.

However, despite refusing to provide "a running commentary" on reports this week the draft deal will include no mention of last December's "bulletproof" soft border agreement, Mr Varadkar appeared to concede the Irish border issue may be relegated to a secondary report.

Referencing recent leaks of the wording, the Taoiseach said even if the Irish border issue is not included in the main report it will not dilute the "legally binding" agreements made on the subject last December.

"If the UK does want that transition phase, and we do want them to have it, it is conditional on there being a withdrawal agreement, and that withdrawal agreement is an international agreement and has to be one that satisfies all 27 member states.

"That's why we are very much saying as a Government that the withdrawal agreement must include in a legal form and a legally binding form of the commitments and guarantees that were given to us in December.

"That is very much the position of our Government, and it doesn't matter if it's in the body of the text or a [secondary] protocol [report] by the way, it's legally binding either way, the important thing is that it's legally binding.

"There are a lot of texts going around, some of which have been seen by journalists. I'm not going to offer running commentary on any of it, it would not be in the interests of our nation to do so, but it is a negotiation that's very much underway.

"I think within two weeks you will see a draft of the withdrawal agreement published, and I think that would be of great interest to people and will certainly crystalise things for politicians again," he said.

The view was repeated by a senior Government source, who said it doesn't matter whether the Irish border is referenced in the main deal, a protocol report, an annex or other way, provided it is acknowledged.

Mr Varadkar made the comments as he separately said the UK must not be allowed to "cherry-pick" its divorce proceedings from the EU as the entire EU must agree to decision together and not as an "a la carte menu".

The Taoiseach also said in some ways the UK's departure "isn't entirely unwelcome" as the country has delayed progress on EU issues in the past, but added London has still been and in some respects remain "a very strong allay" to Ireland on trade and other matters.