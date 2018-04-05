Varadkar 'decided against applying for some EU funding' while Transport Minister

It has emerged that Leo Varadkar decided not to apply for EU funding for western transport projects when he was Transport Minister.

The Irish Times has reported that Mr Varadkar decided to remove proposals for projects including the Western Rail Corridor and the upgrading of Sligo and Galway airports to refine the application.

The decision was made in 2011 as the Government was concerned it would not be able to supply the matching funding required for the projects, due to financial pressures.

The paper reports that the Government is now trying to reverse the decision.

- Digital desk