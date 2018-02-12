Varadkar accused of 'scapegoating' GPs for hospital overcrowding

The Taoiseach has been accused of 'scapegoating' GPs for hospital overcrowding.

Fianna Fáil says the plan to review GPs for referring patients to hospital shows Leo Varadkar's lack of understanding of the problems on the ground.

Fianna Fáil's health spokesperson Billy Kelleher.

The Party's health spokesperson Billy Kelleher says GPs make referrals because they believe it is in the interest of their patients, and any other suggestion is an insult.

He said: "What we need now is for the Taoiseach, the minister and the Government to provide the resorces to both GPs and primary care and to our emergency departments across the country.

"Enough of this scapegoating and cheap soundbites."

- Digital Desk