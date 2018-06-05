Using immunotherapy can reduce risk of returning skin cancer - Study

It looks like there could be a breakthrough in skin cancer treatment.

A new study shows using an immunotherapy can significantly reduce the risk of a patient's skin cancer returning.

It comes after a woman's own immune system was used to defeat her advanced stage breast cancer.

Judy Perkins from Florida has been taking part in a trial since 2015 that combines two forms of immunotherapy, instead of conventional drugs.

Melanoma Support Ireland is welcoming the new data that may signal the potential for more treatment options after surgery for patients.

Anne Gribben from Dublin was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in 2006.

She says everything has gone well since she took the drug treatment at the Mater Hospital.

She said: "I took the drug every two weeks in the Mater oncology department for a year.

It is three years since the treatment and I am three years clear, all the CT scans are clear, the MRIs are clear and it is just good news."

File image.

- Digital Desk