USI offers bursary for students to fly home to vote

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) has launched a campaign which offers Irish students studying in the UK a bursary to travel home to vote in the upcoming referendum.

The UK wide "Home to V8te" campaign encourages Irish students studying in institutions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to travel home to vote in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment on May 25th.

Students can receive a travel bursary between £55 and £110 towards the flights home to vote.

Speaking about campaign, USI President Michael Kerrigan said: “Any Irish citizens studying in the UK can get in touch with their Students’ Union and avail of a travel bursary fund that Students’ Unions can apply to."

Wexford native Séan Kehoe, who is studying a PhD in Contemporary Chinese Studies at the School of Politics and International Relations in the University of Nottingham, is travelling home to vote through this bursary.

”It is absolutely vital that anyone who is eligible to vote in the referendum on May 25th does so,"he said.

This is a huge opportunity, a once-in-a-generation chance for everyone to have a say in shaping the future of Ireland and the kind of society we want to be a part of.

"Every single vote counts. For many of us currently scattered around the globe, Ireland will always be home and we want to return at some point."

The USI announced this week that Students’ Unions all over Ireland have directly registered 26,979 new student voters in the in the lead up to the referendum.

- Digital Desk