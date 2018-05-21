'Use it or lose it' - Ireland's Postmasters say public must support An Post

Fresh from a historic deal on the future of An Post - Ireland's Postmasters are telling Ireland to 'use it or lose it'.

The Irish Postmaster's Union is calling for a long-term commitment that Social Welfare payments will continue to be made through Post Offices.

General Secretary Ned O'Hara says they also need the public's support - through people using their local service.

"We have an implementation programme to work out with An Post and get the new services that have been promised both by An Post and the Government into place.

"In particular, we want the Government to honour the commitment to provide these services.

"Otherwise the post office network, while we have done a historic deal, it gives some stability for the next three to five years. We do need to get some more services to the network and in fact, younger customers in particular."

- Digital Desk