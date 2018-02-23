US police 'closing in on suspect in Garda Adrian Donohoe murder case'

Police in the US investigating the killing of Garda Adrian Donohoe are closing in on a suspect, it has been reported.

Garda Donohoe was shot dead by a gang of five while on a cash escort from the Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth in January 2013.

Garda Adrian Donohoe

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that one of the suspects is hiding out in Boston.

The FBI, US Homeland Security and Massachusetts State police have now joined the manhunt and are issuing posters appealing to the Irish community there to help capture the suspect.

- Digital desk