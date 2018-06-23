US-bound flight makes emergency landing at Shannon Airport

A US-bound passenger flight has made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this afternoon after turning around over the Atlantic.

United Airlines flight UA-24 had departed Shannon for Newark, New Jersey at 12.30pm and was about 90 minutes into its journey when the crew declared an emergency reporting an "electrical issue".

United flight #UA24 from Shannon to New York (EWR) has just returned to Shannon (SNN) - reason currently unknown pic.twitter.com/Q1npzwRLBY — International Flight News (@FlightIntl) June 23, 2018

There were 178 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 757-200 jet.

Authorities at Shannon implemented an emergency plan which involved alerting the local authority fire service, National Ambulance Service and An Garda Síochána.

Three units of the fire brigade from Shannon Town along with a number of ambulances and gardaí responded to the airport. Additional units of the fire service from Ennis were requested to attend at a designated holding point adjacent to the M18 at Dromoland in case they might be required.

The aircraft landed safely at 3.27pm and was pursued along the runway by airport emergency crews.

The jet was accompanied to the terminal by emergency services who remained with the aircraft until the captain was happy for them to stand down.

The flight was later cancelled for what the airline described as “aircraft maintenance”.

An airline spokesman added later: "United flight UA24 en route to New York/Newark from Shannon, returned safely to Shannon due to mechanical reasons.

"A new aircraft will resume service on Sunday. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.”