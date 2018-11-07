US Bill could allow for up to 5,000 work visas for Irish citizens

Irish people could soon have another route towards a visa to live and work in the USA as a Bill has been put before the House of Representatives which proposes that Ireland is added to the E3 programme.

The Bill, which needs unanimous support in the Senate, would make an extra 5,000 US visas available to Irish citizens

Only Australian citizens can apply for the visa, which allows a person and their spouses to work and live in the US for two years.

10,500 E3 visas are currently allocated each year, yet only half of these are taken up.

The Irish Times is reporting that a key element to the deal would involve Ireland easing the requirements for US citizens who wish to retire in Ireland, including giving people a right to work for 20 hours a week.

Digital Desk