Urgent action needed to address trolley crisis, campaign groups say

Campaign groups say urgent action is needed to address the trolley crisis.



They are gathering in Dublin’s Liberty Hall today to call for radical reform to the health system, including more staff and capacity in hospitals.



File image.





The Health Capacity Review published earlier this week said 2,600 new beds are needed in the next 15 years - but that could rise to 7,000 if the HSE is not reformed.



The Health Minister has promised more investment and changes to the system.



But Cyril Brennan from the Still Waiting campaign says the government has not done enough to tackle the problem so far.



He said: "There is no real signal of anything coming from the Government to actually end the trolley crisis.



"They put money in last year and the year before and it doesn’t seem to be having any positive effect - the numbers keep going up and now we see children waiting on trolleys as well which is totally unacceptable.



- Digital Desk