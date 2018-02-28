Uproar in the Dáil after TD is accused of making anti-semitic remarks

A TD has been accused of anti-semitism after remarks made in the Dáil this afternoon.

Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry took aim at the Government's Ireland 2040 plan, accusing them of acting like Nazi spin doctor Joseph Goebbels in the way they launched it.

One Minister described it as a disgraceful Holocaust slur.

Here is what Deputy MacSharry said in the Dáil.

He said: "I mean what message are we sending? It's one thing wheeling everybody down for a 45,000 Goebbels-style launch.

"There's another thing, when in reality, we're cutting services."