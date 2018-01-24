Update: Woman's body recovered from car that went off Howth pier

Update 12.13pm: The body of a woman has been retrieved from a car that went off a pier in Howth, Co Dublin last night.

Gardaí are describing the incident as "a personal tragedy".

Emergency services pictured at Howth this evening. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Update 9.06pm: Rescue teams locate car that went off Howth pier

Rescue teams have located a car that went off Howth pier in Dublin earlier this evening.

Gardaí say divers from the Garda Water Unit are attempting to retrieve the body of a man from the vehicle.

The alarm was raised this afternoon when the car was seen entering the water in Howth Harbour.

The incident sparked a major multi-agency operation involving Gardaí, emergency services, the Irish Coastguard and the RNLI.

Earlier: Major water rescue underway after car reported going off Howth pier

A major water rescue operation is underway this evening in Howth, County Dublin.

It is after a car was reported going off the pier at Howth Harbour at around 5.15pm.

A witness said there was one person in the car at the time.

Irish Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats along with Dublin Fire Brigade, Gardaí and ambulances are at the scene.

Divers with the Garda Water Unit are due to join the search this evening.

More to follow... 
