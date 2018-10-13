Update: Three people released without charge by Gardaí who intercept three Glock guns in the post

Update - 8.58am: Gardai have released three people without charge.who were arrested after guns were seized in postal packages from the United States.

They were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

Earlier: Three people being questioned after Gardaí intercept three glock guns in the post

Guns and drugs have been seized by gardaí after they intercepted postal packages from the US.

Three people remain in custody this morning after the find.

A number of firearms destined for Ireland from the United States have been intercepted by gardaí.

It is part of a joint operation between the Special Crime Operations branch of the force and United States Homeland Security Investigations.

Three Glock handguns have been discovered in postal packages, following the detection of automatic weapons due to be delivered to locations in Dublin city and county.

Cocaine and cannabis were seized during the search of three addresses in Stepaside, Carrickmines and Newcastle, Co. Dublin yesterday morning.

Three people aged 26, 27 and 38 have been arrested and are being questioned at a number of Garda Stations in the east of the city.