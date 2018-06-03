Update: The first of the runners are over the line at Cork City Marathon

Update - 11.16am The first of the runners have crossed the finish line at Cork City Marathon.

Congratulations to Gary O Hanlan who has won this year’s #CorkCityMarathon #MoreThanAMarathon pic.twitter.com/jwGM3IlxwG — Cork City Marathon (@TheCorkMarathon) June 3, 2018

Gary O'Hanlon is first to cross the finish line in the men's full marathon in a time of two hours and 21 minutes.

Placing second was Mark Kirwin (right) and placing third was Eoin Callaghan pictured below.

Second place is Mark Kirwin (right) and third is Eoin Callaghan (left) #CorkCityMarathon #MoreThanAMarathon pic.twitter.com/pMr83QnDTe — Cork City Marathon (@TheCorkMarathon) June 3, 2018

The Brighton AB Group were the first relay team to cross the finish line.

Congratulations to the Brighton AB Group who won the relay #CorkCityMarathon #MoreThanAMarathon pic.twitter.com/afeRQdcY9q — Cork City Marathon (@TheCorkMarathon) June 3, 2018

Update - 10.23am The 3,000 athletes in the half marathon have started their course through Cork city.

Meanwhile, in the men's full marathon, Gary O’Hanlon has upped it a gear on Tory Top Hill and has pulled 50m ahead of Peter Somba.

Update - 9.41am:Cork City Marathon is well underway with the men’s full marathon have just passed Mahon and it’s still Gary O’Hanlon and Peter Somba leading, with Gary slightly edging. Peter was the winner of the Half Marathon last year.

[timcap=Nathan Kirwan at the start of the 2018 Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon]NathanKirwanCorkCityMarahthon2018_large.jpg[timcap]

In the ladies full it is Rachel Davis, Swansea Harriers followed by Zola Flynn.

Update - 9.11am: Record numbers of 8,500 individuals have taken to the streets of Cork to take on Cork City Marathon.

Approaching Silversprings and the marathon is being led by Peter Somba and Gary O’Hanlon, followed hot on their heals by Micheal Roda.

The original Cork City Marathon winner, Alan O’Shea is coming in 4th currently.

Among this group of front runners is Jeff Burges a member of a Brighton Relay Team.

earlier:Record numbers of 8,500 individuals are getting ready to take to the streets of Cork city this morning for this year's Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon.

Dan Linehan speaks to participants ahead of the race.

The full marathon will kick-off at the earlier time of 8.30am this year and the half marathon will start at the new start line on Albert road at 10.15am.

If you cannot be part of the action this year, fear not.

Live track the race and follow the participants' footsteps in as they make their way around Cork city in the 26.2 mile route.

Or watch the video below and journey through the route.

- Digital Desk