Update: Six children among nine injured in collision between school bus and car in Co. Limerick

Update - 11.27am: Nine people, including six children, two adults, and a teenager, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, following a collision between a school bus and a car, in Co Limerick.

The collision, which occurred at Ardvarna, Lisnagry, was reported to emergency services at 8.15am this morning.

The 29-seater bus and white Renault Laguna collided near a house, and on a bend in the road.

One of the passengers on the bus managed to get out of the vehicle and run a mile to a house to raise the alarm, a reliable source said.

According to reliable sources, the car ended up “pinned” between the front of the bus and a wall of a house.

Two people travelling in the car were cut from the wreckage by firefighters attached to Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service.

The driver and passenger of the car, along with the six schoolchildren and their bus driver, were all taken to hospital by a fleet of ambulances.

“Out of the six injured children, one has a (suspected) broken jaw; another has a (suspected) broken arm; and four have head lacerations,” said a reliable source.

The driver of the bus is believed to have sustained a chest injury.

According to a reliable source, there were between 10 and 12 people, including the driver, on the 29-seater bus.

“One of the schoolchildren who was on the bus ran about a mile to a house to raise the alarm,” they added.

A fleet of ambulances set up a “staging area” near the scene to allow firefighters to cut out the driver and passenger from the car and get passengers off the bus.

Some of the nine injured are said to have sustained, what was described by reliable sources as “serious, but not life-threatening injuries”.

Gardaí have closed the road and are awaiting the arrival of a Forensic Collision Inspector to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

10.44am: School bus carrying seven pupils in collision with car in Co. Limerick

Nine people, including six schoolchildren, are reported to be in hospital after a collision between a school bus and car in Co. Limerick.

Virgin Media are reporting that the six schoolchildren and three adults have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that include bone fractures.

The station's MidWest correspondent, Eric Clarke, said that five ambulances and three Limerick Fire units were at the scene.

Bus Éireann have issued a statement saying the bus was carrying seven pupils to Newport Post Primary School.

They said they will carry out an internal investigation while another investigation is being carried out by gardaí.

9.49am: School bus and car collide in Co. Limerick

By David Raleigh

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a school bus and a car in Co Limerick.

The collision which occurred at Ardvarna, Lisnagry, was reported to emergency services at 8.15am this morning.

A spokeswoman for Munster Fire Control said five units attached to the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service as well as one unit from Newport, Co Tipperary, were dispatched to the scene.

It is not known if there were any injuries.

It is being reported by the Limerick Leader that the incident happened near Ahane National School and the bus was taking students to Newport Secondary school.

Gardaí have closed the road and diversions are in place.

Three appliances from Limerick City fire service are at the scene, while two units, from Cappamore and Newport, have since been stood down.

