Update: School bus carrying seven pupils in collision with car in Co. Limerick

Update - 10.44am: Nine people, including six schoolchildren, are reported to be in hospital after a collision between a school bus and car in Co. Limerick.

Virgin Media are reporting that the six schoolchildren and three adults have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that include bone fractures.

The station's MidWest correspondent, Eric Clarke, said that five ambulances and three Limerick Fire units were at the scene.

#WATCH: Nine hospitalised following Limerick school bus collision https://t.co/132aDnmAKu — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) September 6, 2018

Bus Éireann have issued a statement saying the bus was carrying seven pupils to Newport Post Primary School.

They said they will carry out an internal investigation while another investigation is being carried out by gardaí.

9.49am: School bus and car collide in Co. Limerick

By David Raleigh

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a school bus and a car in Co Limerick.

The collision which occurred at Ardvarna, Lisnagry, was reported to emergency services at 8.15am this morning.

A spokeswoman for Munster Fire Control said five units attached to the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service as well as one unit from Newport, Co Tipperary, were dispatched to the scene.

It is not known if there were any injuries.

It is being reported by the Limerick Leader that the incident happened near Ahane National School and the bus was taking students to Newport Secondary school.

Gardaí have closed the road and diversions are in place.

Three appliances from Limerick City fire service are at the scene, while two units, from Cappamore and Newport, have since been stood down.

- Digital Desk