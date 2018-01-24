Update: Rescue teams locate car that went off Howth pier

Update 9.06pm: Rescue teams have located a car that went off Howth pier in Dublin earlier this evening.

Gardaí say divers from the Garda Water Unit are attempting to retrieve the body of a man from the vehicle.

The alarm was raised this afternoon when the car was seen entering the water in Howth Harbour.

The incident sparked a major multi-agency operation involving Gardaí, emergency services, the Irish Coastguard and the RNLI.

Emergency services pictured at Howth this evening. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Earlier: Major water rescue underway after car reported going off Howth pier

A major water rescue operation is underway this evening in Howth, County Dublin.

#BreakingNews A major search of Howth Harbour is happening at present.. pic.twitter.com/cgUVwyZG3n — Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) January 24, 2018

It is after a car was reported going off the pier at Howth Harbour at around 5.15pm.

A witness said there was one person in the car at the time.

Irish Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats along with Dublin Fire Brigade, Gardaí and ambulances are at the scene.

Divers with the Garda Water Unit are due to join the search this evening.

We're currently attending a water rescue incident in #Howth as part of a multi agency response involving @IrishCoastGuard @RNLI @howthcoastguard & firefighters from Kilbarrack, North Strand with advanced paramedics #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/Lp80Xt5zku — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 24, 2018

More to follow...