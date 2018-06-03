Update: Record numbers take to the streets of Cork for Cork City Marathon

Update:Cork City Marathon is well underway with the men’s full marathon have just passed Mahon and it’s still Gary O’Hanlon and Peter Somba leading, with Gary slightly edging. Peter was the winner of the Half Marathon last year.

In the ladies full it is Rachel Davis, Swansea Harriers followed by Zola Flynn.

Update: Record numbers of 8,500 individuals have taken to the streets of Cork to take on Cork City Marathon.

Approaching Silversprings and the marathon is being led by Peter Somba and Gary O’Hanlon, followed hot on their heals by Micheal Roda.

The original Cork City Marathon winner, Alan O’Shea is coming in 4th currently.

Among this group of front runners is Jeff Burges a member of a Brighton Relay Team.

Dan Linehan speaks to participants ahead of the race.

The full marathon will kick-off at the earlier time of 8.30am this year and the half marathon will start at the new start line on Albert road at 10.15am.

