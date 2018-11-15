Update: Pro-Remain Northern Ireland parties ‘positive’ after meeting with Taosieach

Update 1.15pm: Representatives from Northern Ireland parties have said that the draft agreement for Brexit is an opportunity to look at the glass “half-full”.

Members of the SDLP, Sinn Féin, Alliance and Northern Ireland Green Party met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney on Thursday in Dublin.

After the meeting, Sinn Féin leader for Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill said: “We have had a very positive meeting, where we were able to seek some assurances over what has been achieved in the agreement so far.

“We set out as four pro-Remain parties with a common objective, in the first instance we speak for the majority in Northern Ireland, and we’re conscious that the DUP do not speak for the majority in the north.

“We come at it from a number of bases, firstly that we need to protect the Good Friday Agreement, we need permanency in the backstop and no room for withdrawal from the British Government, and that has been achieved thus far.

“We are broadly positive.”

Sinn Fein’s Michelle ONeill and SDLP’s Colm Eastwood say the group of Northern Ireland representatives in Dublin today represent the majority of Northern Ireland on a cross-community basis. They meet with Leo Varadkar along with reps from Alliance and NI Green Party this morning. pic.twitter.com/RXQsgciBZi — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) November 15, 2018

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called on those in Westminster to consider Northern Ireland’s position in Brexit negotiations.

“I would say to the people in Westminster, I know you have your own constituencies but we have a responsibility, and I think everyone has a responsibility to avoid a hard border, this does that,” he said.

“We cannot risk the peace and progress we have made.”

The four party representatives have travelled together over recent weeks to state the case for Northern Ireland, where 56% voted to remain in the EU.

Stephen Farry, from the Alliance Party, called for cool heads as negotiations continued in Westminster.

“For those people who are trying to dramatise this, they are getting that badly wrong, they have to have a cool response to this, a rational consideration of the issues before us,” he said.

“This is not a change to the constitutional position, this is all about pragmatic interventions to protect our economy.”

The group said the agreement was “significant” for citizens in the North and not the time for “incendiary language”.

“I think it’s a day for a glass half-full approach,” Ms O’Neill said.

The group appealed to unionist representatives to join them at the table to protect Northern Ireland’s future.

“This deal has the potential for us to have the best of both worlds, to be a bridge to the market in Ireland and Great Britain, a source of potential investment” Mr Farry added.

“We’re very open to unionism engaging in this process, we have a common interest in protecting Northern Ireland.

“Our message is that unionism should come and join us at the table and let us have a collective effort to stand up together.”

Ms O’Neill added: “Brexit is not orange or green.

“It effects all of us equally.”

None of the parties had yet spoken to anyone from the DUP since the draft text agreement was announced.

- Press Association

Earlier: Senior Northern Ireland politicians meeting Taoiseach for Brexit talks

A group of Northern Ireland politicians are meeting with the Taoiseach in Dublin to discuss the draft Brexit deal.

Sinn Féin’s leader for Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, The Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry and Green Party leader Steven Agnew are attending a joint meeting with Mr Varadkar from 10am.

Outside Dublin’s government buildings, Mr Eastwood said that difficult days lay ahead for British Prime Minister Theresa May, but the group’s focus was on Northern Ireland.

“We have to make sure the backstop is fully backed, and that’s what we’re focused on, protecting people across this island,” he said.

“I think people should take some time to read the full implications of what this will mean.” The Ulster Unionists and the DUP are not participating in the talks (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms O’Neill said that the group in Dublin represented the majority of Northern Ireland on a cross-community basis.

“It’s a very fluid situation, and I think it’ll be a very interesting day.

“For us, we want to remain in the customs union and the single market and we want protections for the Good Friday Agreement, our message is as consistent today as it was yesterday.”

Mr Varadkar announced he would meet with the Northern Ireland parties on Wednesday night. However, the DUP and Ulster Unionist parties are not in attendance.

The Taoiseach added that he had not spoken to DUP leader Arlene Foster on Wednesday but said: “The door is always open and the phone is always on.”

- Press Association