Update: No plans to extend water restrictions says Irish Water general manager

Update 8.58am: The General Manager of Irish Water says they have no plans to extend water restrictions at the moment.

Level two restrictions came in to force in parts of Dublin and Wicklow last night, with water pressure reduced between 10pm and 5am.

The measure is expected to last for the next week at least, with ongoing dry conditions set to continue.

Irish Water's GM Eamon Gallen says they are monitoring the situation closely.

"Well at the moment there are no plans to go beyond level two and up to level three has no daytime restrictions so hopefully we won't get to that," said Mr Gallen.

"We'll monitor the situation on a daily basis, we will keep everybody informed of the progress we're making but at the moment we can't really predict how long or what level of restrictions we need to impose.

"It all depends on the weather and how quickly the rivers and other water sources can recharge."

Earlier: Reservoir levels still struggling despite water restrictions

Irish Water says reservoir levels are still struggling, despite measures being introduced to help reduce demand.

Parts of Dublin and Wicklow will see their water supply reduced to a trickle between 10pm and 5am for the next week at least.

The restriction is in place because of the ongoing dry conditions, which are set to continue according to Met Éireann.

Kate Gannon from Irish Water explains why reservoirs are still struggling.

"The groundwater temperatures are quite high which means when the rain hits the ground some of it will evaporate before it gets into the ground.

"And then when it does get into the ground, the soil is so dry that it is soaking it all up before it runs off into our groundwater sources and our surface water sources.

"If it rains a lot, the ground will take up a lot of that before it gets into the sources that we have."

- Digital Desk