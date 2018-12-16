Update: No foul play in death of baby girl found on Dublin beach, gardaí say

Latest: The body of an infant which was found on a beach in Dublin yesterday was a full term baby girl, gardaí have said.

A post-mortem examination which was carried out today found that there was no foul play involved in the death of the child.

Gardaí continue to investigate the discovery of the baby on Bell's Beach near Balbriggan.

They are appealing for the mother of the child to come forward and are also asking anyone with information to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510.

A man walks along the beach in Balbriggan near the scene where the body of a newborn baby was found. Pic: PA

Earlier: Gardaí appeal to mother of baby found on Dublin beach

Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal for the mother of a baby found dead on a beach in Dublin to contact them.

A local volunteer cleaning the area found the infant on Bell's Beach near Balbriggan, in north county Dublin at around 10am yesterday morning.

It is understood that the baby was partially buried and is Caucasian. Gardaí say that the sex of the baby is unknown at this point.

The baby's body was removed from the scene and taken to Temple Street Hospital before being taken to the City Morgue.

Gardaí held a press conference at Balbriggan garda station yesterday, and said they were concerned for the mother's safety and health "given what she has gone through".

Eiliah MacNab, Tusla area manager, and Garda Sgt Fiona Savidge during a media appeal held at Balbriggan Garda Station yesterday. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sergeant Fiona Savidge assured the baby's mother that she would be treated with "the utmost compassion" if she contacted them.

Sergeant Savidge said: "The reason we are here is that an incident occurred this morning where a member of the public found the body of a newborn baby at Bell's Beach in Balbriggan.

"I want to get in touch with the mother of this baby, I am reaching out to you, I know you need medical attention.

"You need to go to your doctor, possibly a 24-hour doctor on call. If you could also go to an accident and emergency, 24-hour care is available there.

"We are here at Balbriggan Garda Station at 01-666 4500, at any Garda station or Tusla can be contacted 24 hours a day on 0818 776 315.

"I can assure you, you will be treated with the utmost compassion and care and 100% confidentiality."

I know you are a daughter, I know you are possibly a sister, a cousin, you may have a husband, a boyfriend, you may have just confided in a friend.

"So to anybody out there that the mother of this baby has got in touch with, I am appealing to you to make contact with us here."

Fianna Fáil Senator, Lorraine Clifford-Lee, said: "I'm distraught to learn of the discovery of the body of a baby on Balbriggan Beach today.

"I'd appeal for the mother to come forward for medical treatment. You'll be treated with compassion."