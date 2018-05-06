Update:Missing Wicklow man Andrew Geraghty located

Andrew Geraghty, 36, who was reported as missing from Wicklow last night has been located safe and well.

Gardaí would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Last night: Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Wicklow man

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing 36-year-old man from County Wicklow.

Andrew Geraghty was last seen leaving his home at Friars Hill, Wicklow town, at around lunchtime on Thursday afternoon.

He is around six foot three inches tall with a thin build. He is bald and has a light stubble on his face.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station.