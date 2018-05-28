Update: Missing teenager Luke Owen found safe and well

Update - 10.15pm: Luke Owen has been found safe and well.

4.27pm: Gardaí appeal for help to find teenager missing since Friday

Gardaí in Bray, Co. Wicklow, are looking for help to find a missing 17-year-old boy.

Luke Owen was reported missing to Gardaí on Friday and is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

He is described as five foot eight inches tall, with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing an all-black tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01-666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.