Update: Missing Dublin teenager found safe and well

Update - 5.55pm: Calvin White has been found safe and well.

Calvin White

Earlier - 4.45pm: Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 13-year-old boy who is missing in Dublin.

Calvin White is missing from his home in Ballyfermot since last night, December 31.

He is described as 5'5'' in height, of slim build with short brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and navy tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200.