Update: Missing Dublin teen found safe and well

8.20am: Dublin teen Natasha Ottu, who had been reported missing on Friday, has been located safe and well.

Gardaí in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, thanked the public for their assistance in finding the 16-year-old.

ppm: Gardaí in Donnybrook in Dublin 4 are appealing for the public's help in tracing 16-year-old Natasha Ottu who was reported missing yesterday, Friday 16th March 2018.

Natasha was last seen at her school in Milltown, Dublin 6 at approximately 3pm yesterday.

She is described as being approximately 5' 8" with brown eyes.

When last seen Natasha was wearing her school uniform : dark brown jumper, dark brown skirt, white shirt with a red crest.

Anyone who has seen Natasha or can assist in locating her is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station 01 666 9200 , the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

