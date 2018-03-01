UPDATE: Man missing from St James' Hospital located safe and well

​LATEST: Fifty-one-year-old Thomas Burke, who had been missing since yesterday from St. James’ Hospital, has been located safe and well.

Original report:

Gardaí in Kilmainham, Dublin 8​ have asked for the public's help in tracing a missing man.

Fifty-one-year-old Thomas Burke​ (​aka Anthony - pictured below​) is missing since yesterday from St. James’ Hospital.

Thomas was last seen at St. James’ Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin 8 shortly after 4pm ​yesterday, Wednesday. He is described as being 6'2" in height​ and of​ slim build. He has brown eyes and a shaved / bald head.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and blue jeans.

Gardaí are concerned for Thomas and asking anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him is to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 - 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.