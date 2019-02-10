Update: Man found in water off Donegal dies

Update: Gardai have confirmed that a man plucked from the River Erne in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal today (Sun) has died.

The man had been rushed to Sligo University Hospital by ambulance after he was spotted by a passer-by the water in the Ballyshannon estuary just after midday. However, he was later pronounced dead.

The man's name has not yet been released until al family members have been notified.

Earlier: Man rescued from sea off Donegal coast

A man found in the Ballyshannon Estuary in Co Donegal has been rushed to Sligo University Hospital.

The man was spotted by a passer-by after midday and the emergency services were notified by the Malin Head Coastguard station who co-ordinated the rescue.

Members of the Rescue 118 helicopter along with Gardaí and members of the Bundoran LIfeboat crew rushed to the scene and began a search.

After an intensive search of the area took place and the casualty was spotted a short time later.

The man's condition is not yet known but he has been taken to Sligo University Hospital for emergency treatment.

Weather conditions during the search were very challenging with heavy rain and gusting winds.