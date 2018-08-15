Update: Man charged after woman slashed in face and robbed in Dublin

Update - 12.24pm: A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with an attack on a woman in Dublin last night.

An 18-year-old woman was slashed in the face before being robbed at Golden Lane in the city at around 7.20pm last night.

A 17-year female, who had been arrested along with the man shortly after the incident, has been released without charge.

A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

8.12am: Woman slashed in face and robbed in Dublin

An 18-year-old woman was attacked and robbed in Dublin last night.

She is being treated in St. James Hospital for multiple stab wounds in the face after being robbed at Golden Lane, Dublin 8, at around 7.20pm last night.

Gardaí arrested two people, a 17-year-old female and a 20-year-old man, after searching the area shortly afterwards.

They are being held at Dublin City Centre Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information or any person who may have witnessed the assault to contact Pearse Street Garda Station (01) 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.