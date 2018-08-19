Two dead, three seriously injured, after car hits wall in Donegal
Two people have died and three more have been injured in a traffic accident in Co. Donegal.
The single-vehicle road collision happened at Eastend, Bundoran, Co. Donegal at 3.25am this morning.
A man and a woman, both in their 20s, died when the car they were passengers in collided with a wall.
Their bodies have been removed to the morgue in Sligo General Hospital.
Another woman in her mid-20s is in a critical condition and another two men, also in their mid-20s, have serious injuries and have been rushed to Sligo General Hospital.
The road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.
Anyone with information on the collision has beenasked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.