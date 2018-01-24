Update: Katherine Zappone puts pressure on Leo Varadker to reveal abortion stance

Update 8.53pm: The Children's Minister has ramped up pressure on the Taoiseach to reveal his stance on abortion.

Katherine Zappone told the Dáil that politicians can not shirk their responsibility in the debate.

She said she believes the Eighth Amendment should be repealed without replacing it with anything in the constitution.

Minister Katherine Zappone says public representatives should make their positions known.

"This is a time for political courage, not political cowardice.

"I welcome that many deputies have chosen to participate in these statements, in this house, and beyond.

"This is too important of an issue for politicians to shirk away from their responsibilities.

"In the coming weeks, the public has a right to hear the view of every member of this house," Ms Zappone added.

Update 8.09pm: Finian McGrath calls on both sides of abortion debate not to use people with Down Syndrome in arguments

The Disabilities Minister has called on both sides in the abortion debate not to use people with Down Syndrome in their arguments.

Finian McGrath was speaking in a Dáil debate on the issue this evening.

Some on the pro-life side have argued liberalising abortion law would mean many people would choose a termination in the case of the child having a disability.

Minister Finian McGrath says some of the commentary has been disrespectful

"Can I make one particular point in the debate on the Repeal of the Eighth Amendment and using Down Syndrome to present their views.

"This is very disrespectful to children and adults with Down Syndrome and their families.

"It is also causing a lot of stress for parents

"People with Down Syndrome should not be as an argument for either side of the debate," added Mr McGrath.

Earlier: Watch: Dáil debate on Eighth Amendment resumes

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party is discussing the issue of abortion at the moment.

A number of TDs and Senators are unhappy with Micheál Martin’s declaration of support for repealing the Eighth Amendment.

Meanwhile a Dáil debate on the issue has resumed, with Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone due to weigh in on the matter this evening.

- Digital Desk