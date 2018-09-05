Update: Housing Minister may split rental sector into short-term and long-term lets

Update - 11.32am: The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said he is considering splitting the rental sector into short-term and long-term lets.

Mr Murphy claims we could follow international example where buy-to-let landlords are told whether their premises can be rented out by the week or the month.

His suggestion comes amid fears that holiday rentals could be squeezing people searching for home rentals out of the market.

He said he is trying to find balance in the housing system, saying: "There are two different sectors, so one is a tourism sector where people are coming from abroad or from another part of the country for a short stay, the other is about having stability in our residential letting sector.

"Other countries have brought in regulations around home-sharing that means that properties that would have been let long term are not being lost to the short-term market.

"Again it's about achieving a balance."

10.32am: Housing Minister: Not all councils 'making great progress' on building homes

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has refused to name and shame councils that are not building enough homes.

Mr Murphy claims the entire housing system needs to be restructured to stop it from breaking again.

Sinn Féin has warned they are going to table a 'no confidence' motion in Minister Murphy when the Dáil returns from its summer break as the homeless figures reach almost 10,000.

But the Minister said he is doing his best by working with local authorities.

Mr Murphy said: "We have plans to increase the stock of social housing homes by 50,000. That requires building on local authority land and that does take time, but the local authorities are making great progress as well.

"Now not all of them, I'll be honest on that, some local authorities, some in Dublin are doing fantastic work.

"There has been an announcement recently about literally thousands of homes they are going to build. Other local authorities haven't grasped this nettle yet."

- Digital Desk