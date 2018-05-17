Update: Gardaí believe body found in Lucan is that of missing 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel

Update: 5pm Gardaí say they believe the body found in Lucan this afternoon is that of missing 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel.

Anastasia had been missing since Monday evening when she was last seen at St Catherine's Park in Lucan.

A garda spokesperson said this evening that they believe the body is that of Anastasia and that they are treating the death as suspicious.

Gardaí investigate 'suspicious' death of Anastasia Kriegel, whose body was found in disused farmhouse pic.twitter.com/Sx8VuxuDn1 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 17, 2018

Anastasia, or Ana as she is known, was a first year student in Confey College in Leixlip and was well-known in the community.

Gardaí say her family are "extremely distressed".

It is understood the body was found in a disused farmhouse in the Clonee Road area which is adjacent to St Catherine's Park.

Gardaí said that they are awaiting the results of the post mortem and they appealed once again for any witnesses who may have information to come forward.

Anastasia Kriegel

3pm: A body has been found on the Clonee Road in Lucan this afternoon.

Gardaí say the body was found at around 1pm and the cause of death is being treated as suspicious.

Gardai at the scene at a derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan. Picture: Collins

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the body remains at the scene.

The discovery comes as gardaí investigate the disappearance of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel, originally from Lucan.

Anastasia was last seen in St Catherine's Park in Lucan on Monday evening.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

- Digital Disk