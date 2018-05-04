Update: Garda in hospital after being stabbed in Galway

Update 3.00pm: A Garda has been stabbed in Galway.

It happened just before 1pm in the Oranmore area.

The member of the armed response unit has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested and is being held at Mill Street station.

Gardaí remain at the scene.

