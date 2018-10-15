Update: 'Frustrating and disappointing' that latest Brexit talks have stalled - Simon Coveney

Update 10.45am: It is frustrating and disappointing that Brexit talks have stalled, according to the Tánaiste.

Simon Coveney is attending a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Luxembourg after Brexit negotiations last night failed to reach a deal on the border with the North.

Talks have now been delayed until Wednesday's crucial summit of EU leaders.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney believes a deal can be done, despite this latest setback

"That is frustrating and disappointing from an Irish perspective - as the country that is more exposed to the fallout of Brexit than any other EU country, outside the UK itself," said the Tánaiste.

"For us, we want to see an outcome here that settles nerves, that allows us to move ahead with a managed, sensible Brexit. I think it is still possible to do that."

Mr Coveney added that Dublin and the EU simply wanted UK Prime Minister Theresa May to follow through with agreements already made in March and December.

He said: "A backstop can't be time-limited.

That is new, it hasn't been there before. Nobody was suggesting in March that a backstop would be time-limited in terms of picking a date in the future as an endpoint for the backstop.

"The backstop will be there unless and until something else is agreed, but unless you have something to replace it well then the backstop needs to be there as an insurance mechanism.

"That is all we are asking for, that's all the Michel Barnier taskforce is also looking for now in terms of legal text."

Later this evening, DUP leader Arlene Foster is meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for a private dinner in Dublin.

It is understood she will stress a desire for a strong relationship between the North and Ireland to continue post-Brexit.

She will tell Mr Varadkar that she wants to see a deal that works for both jurisdictions.

It is understood Mrs Foster will seek to strike a conciliatory tone with Mr Varadkar after a year that has seen relations between the pair fray over Brexit.

On her visit to Dublin, Mrs Foster will also meet Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

- PA & Digital Desk

Earlier: Brexit talks hit ‘significant problem’ over Irish border

The Brexit talks have run into a “significant problem” over the fraught issue of the Northern Ireland border, British Government sources have said.

Negotiations are on a knife-edge after a hastily-arranged meeting on Sunday between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab broke up without a breakthrough.

Discussions were said to have broken down after EU negotiators demanded a “backstop to the backstop” to prevent a return of a “hard border” between Ireland and the North.

Theresa May has proposed the backstop – which would effectively keep Northern Ireland in the single market while a permanent solution is found – should apply to the whole of the UK.

We met today @DominicRaab and UK negotiating team. Despite intense efforts, some key issues are still open, including the backstop for IE/NI to avoid a hard border. I will debrief the EU27 and @Europarl_EN on the #Brexit negotiations. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) October 14, 2018

However it is understood the EU is insisting it should be backed up by the original Northern Ireland-only backstop as it first proposed.

That could lead to customs checks on goods travelling between the North and the rest of the UK – effectively imposing a “border in the Irish Sea” – something Mrs May has said is unacceptable.

The impasse threatens to throw into disarray carefully choreographed plans which would have seen EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Wednesday give the green light to a special summit in November to finalise the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc.

- Press Association