Update: Eir resolves 'intermittent issues' with coverage

Latest: The "intermittent issues" mobile phone provider Eir have been experiencing have now been resolved.

Earlier

Mobile phone provider Eir says its network is experiencing "intermittent mobile issues" with coverage.

Customers are affected when making calls in various locations nationwide.

The company said that data services are not affected.

They said the problem is under investigation, and they are hoping to resolve it soon.
