Update: Dublin's Connolly Station reopens after 'historic' suspect item found

Update: Connolly Station has been reopened after a suspect item found there earlier today was deemed to be "historic in nature".

Irish Rail announced that the army had attended the station but have recently departed, and that services are resuming, but with delays.

The station had been closed for approximately two hours today.

Earlier: Dublin's Connolly Station is closed due to what Iarnród Éireann has said is a security alert.

The station has been evacuated and closed on the advice of Gardaí.

An armed garda at Connolly train station in Dublin today. Photo: Leah Farrell / Rolling News.

Irish Rail have said the station is expected to remain closed for at least two hours pending the arrival of the army to investigate a suspect item in station area.

The alarm was raised when a suspicious item was found near platforms one and two shortly after 12 noon.

DART, Northern Commuter and Maynooth Commuter are operating as normal but are not stopping at Connolly.

Other trains will terminate at nearest possible stations with road transfers.

