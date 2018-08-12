Update: Death of woman, 60s, in Drogheda, not being treated as suspicious

Update: A post-mortem has been carried out tonight on the body of a woman in her 60s found in Co Louth.

Gardaí say her death is no longer being treated as suspicious following the results.

The woman's body was discovered in a house in the Aston Village area of Drogheda shortly after 5am this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

The woman's body was found at a house in Drogheda, Co Louth this morning. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

Earlier: Gardaí investigating sudden death of woman, 60s, in Drogheda

Gardaí in Louth are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in Drogheda.

Shortly after 5am emergency services and gardaí were called to a house in the Aston Village area of Drogheda.

A woman aged in her 60s was pronounced dead in the house a short time later.

Her body remains at the scene which is currently preserved and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The cause of death is currently unclear and the course of the Garda investigation will be determined the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Enquires are ongoing.

Digital Desk